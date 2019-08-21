No penalty for Manchester United's Paul Pogba

football

Manchester United boss Solskjaer refuses to blame midfielder after his costly miss from the spot results in Red Devils being held 1-1 by Wolverhampton

Man United's Paul Pogba is fouled by a Wolverhampton player during a Premier League tie on Monday. Pic /AFP

Wolverhampton (UK): Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame Paul Pogba after the Manchester United star missed a penalty in Monday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhamton after taking spot-kick duties from Marcus Rashford. Pogba wasted a chance to give United their second successive Premier League win when his penalty was saved by Wolverhampton 'keeper Rui Patricio.

Poor record

It was the fourth missed penalty by Pogba since the start of last season. The France midfielder appeared to tell Rashford that he wanted to take it, even though his United teammate had scored from the spot against Chelsea last weekend.

United manager Solskjaer said he allows both Pogba and Rashford to take spot kicks. "The two of them are designated the penalty shooters and it's up to them there and then who feels 'this is mine'," he said. "Sometimes players just feel they are confident enough to score. Paul has scored so many penalties for us and today Rui Patricio made a good save.

"The two of them have been very confident. I like players with confidence and the feeling that 'I can do this'."

Former United star Gary Neville called on Solskjaer to resolve the issue before his team's next penalty.

'It's embarrassing'

"They should decide in the dressing room who is the penalty taker — it's embarrassing," Neville told Sky Sports. "This is a Manchester United penalty, this not a tombola, this is not under-fives on the school field. Rashford scored last week, so [he should] take the penalty. But there wasn't a leader out there. Something wasn't right."

Rashford claimed that Pogba said he wanted to take the kick. "Paul wanted to take it, it's that simple. Everybody can miss a penalty. He's scored countless penalties for us, so it's normal to miss one last week," Rashford said.

