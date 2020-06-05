No need for travel permit in Mumbai Metropolitan Region anymore

Commuting to work will be a problem for many office goers as local trains are not operational. Pic /Nimesh Dave

With private offices set to open from June 8 in Mumbai, the state government has abolished permit raj for commuting within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). A revised guideline issued on Thursday said people will not have to seek permission to travel in MMR.

the movement of migrant workers, standard labourers, pilgrims, tourists will be regulated by the government. In the rest of Maharashtra, movement between districts and states is not allowed without permission.

Private offices to resume

Regarding attendance in private offices, the revised order said the units can operate on 10% of the total employee strength or 10 people, whichever is more. The

earlier order has a restriction of only 10% with rest of the employees working from home. The order says notwithstanding the cap on attendance, all the employees should undergo a sensitisation programme for preventing transmission of infection to their family members.

Sources in the government said since people working in private and government establishments travel from places in Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts, the travel permit condition was abolished. However, the massive workforce from these districts that is employed in Mumbai and its suburbs, will not be able to travel from places like Virar, Badlapur and Kalyan, if they are in the 10%, because suburban trains are not operational. Not all can afford private vehicles and radio taxis and taxi aggregators have not started full-fledged operations.

Newspaper home delivery

The Wednesday order cleared printing, distribution and home delivery of newspapers from June 7. It said the delivery will be in the knowledge of the receiver and for the delivery personnel should wear face masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distancing.

From June 8, the offices of education institutions will be allowed to open only for the purpose of non-teaching activity including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

Can't use open air gyms

While outdoor physical activities have been allowed in the previous order, the revised order has prohibited the operation of swings, parallel/single bars and other open air gym instruments to protect people from the infection.

The rotation for opening of shops has been left to be decided by the local self-governments and police in their respective areas.

Life insurance for scribes

Health minister Rajesh Tope clarified on Wednesday that the COVID-19 warriors, including journalists reporting the pandemic from the unsafe fields, have been given a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.

"The essential services also include media professionals. The journalists are risking their lives to gather information on the pandemic and have contracted the virus.

The government has decided to extend Rs 50 lakh life insurance cover to the journalists also," Tope told reporters on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news