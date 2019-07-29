No phones allowed

things-to-do

Two initiatives will help you go back to the basics and hone your face-to-face networking skills, with a no-social media, no-phone policy

The brunch where diners put away their phones

We live in times when being perennially attached to one's phone — perusing Instagram, posting pictures to increase your followers or answering endless work emails — is the new normal, even as we miss out on the emotional connect of human conversations.

An invite-only experiential networking club launching in the city tomorrow, which focuses on being social-media free while networking, could be what you need if your screen time has been bothering you lately.

Founded by entrepreneur Priyanjali Malpani and photographer Meghaa R Isrrani, The Clique Club aims to encourage young entrepreneurs to network with people via monthly events.

"We want people to connect outside the digital space and get to know the person. People these days are happy to increase their followers but not meaningful connections. Managing to get someone to switch off their phones is virtually impossible today. So, we want to create a community of aspiring entrepreneurs with unconventional business modules and give them a chance to grow their business and social capital via effective engagement," the duo explain.



Priyanjali Malpani and Meghaa Isrrani

Once you have registered via their website/social media handles, you will receive an email with a link for a mandatory assessment form. When the team verifies you, confirmed members will have to shell out the annual membership fee of '20,000 after which they can attend events at a nominal fee with complimentary goodies.

The club, however, isn't alone in wanting to create offline experiences. Mumbaikars got a taste of this offline experience at a brunch this Sunday that made for a rather rewarding

game out of staying away from the phone. The no-phone afternoon at a Juhu five-star required diners to stow away their mobile phone and place it in a box on their table, which they couldn't access until the end of the brunch, as they binged on oyster with chilli vodka and lime, tempura and yakitori, and paella.

And they were rewarded handsomely in the form of free sparkling wine when they fought the itch of checking their phone every 15 minutes. But, the unlimited wine offer was only valid till no one at the table touched their phone. If anyone did, the table was charged for their wine!

Log on to (to sign up for the club) www.thecliqueclub.com

Email hello@thecliqueclub.com

Cost (for membership) Rs 20,000

