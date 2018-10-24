No place for Bryan McFadden in Westlife?

hollywood

Band-member Shane Filan, said in an interview to an international publication, "I don't think we feel that anybody is missing here today - and that is not in any bad way, that is just what Westlife is to us."

Brian McFadden

Westlife has ended any talk on the possibility of Brian McFadden rejoining the band, insisting that though there are no bad feelings between them, it would be "strange" to have him back.

The boy band is gearing up for their Twenty Tour next year.

Westlife

