No pressure on Lionel Messi to return: Argentina FA

Lionel Messi

Claiming that Lionel Messi has given Argentina much more than he has received in return, Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia said yesterday that he will not put any pressure on the FC Barcelona star to return to the fold.

"We have to be thankful. He has done a lot for the national team and we have repaid him in the worst possible way," Tapia said. Interim head coach Lionel Scaloni said Messi's absence will be felt. "We miss him. But we have to let him be, in peace. He has to enjoy his family, his life. We shall see what happens later," he said. "Once we have a project, a name [new full-time coach], we will see what Leo thinks."

