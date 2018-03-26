No problem getting naked for visa, but people will question Aadhaar: UIDAI

Earlier, the UIDAI had refuted a report about an alleged Aadhaar database breach and advised people not to be misled by such information



Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons K J on Sunday hit out at the skeptics questioning the validity of Aadhaar, saying people did not have a problem while "getting naked" before the white man for a visa. He added that the people only have a problem when their own government asks for data or information.

"I filled up to 10 pages for the US visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all," Alphons said. "When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it's intruding into privacy," he added.

Further interacting with the media, Alphons said, "You think the Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don't believe such fake stories. Let me assure you that it has not been breached. It's absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access Aadhaar information," the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) refuted a report about an alleged Aadhaar database breach and advised people not to be misled by such reports.

