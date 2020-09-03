No Question Hour in Parliament for monsoon session

There will be no Question Hour and private members' bills will not be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, while the Zero Hour will be restricted, notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said.

There will also be no breaks during the session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1, and both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well, they said. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm.

Except for the first day, the Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening, according to the notifications.

"There will be no Question Hour during the session. In view of the request of the government owing to prevailing extraordinary situation due to COVID-19, the Speaker has directed that no day be fixed for transaction of Private Members' Business during the session," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification. A similar notification has also been issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

