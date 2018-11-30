No question of replacing Manohar Parrikar, says GFP's Vijai Sardesai

national

Manohar Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence after returning to the state on October 14 following hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi

Manohar Parrikar

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Friday said there was no question of replacing ailing Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister. Sardesai is Agriculture minister in the Parrikar cabinet.

Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence after returning to the state on October 14 following hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

While the ruling BJP has maintained that Parrikar has been looking after the affairs of governance even as he undergoes treatment, the state's opposition parties, and

occasionally allies in the state government, have alleged that his health-related absence was bringing administration to a standstill. Sardesai Friday told PTI he met Parrikar on November 28.

"I had met the CM while coming back from the closing ceremony function of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) (on November 28). He is fine. Where is the question of replacing him?" Sardesai said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever