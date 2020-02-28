No redressal in office, women turn to Women's Commission

A consistent stream of harassment cases being reported to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has pointed to a lack of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in offices, despite the panels being mandated by law.

Dr Manjusha Molavane, deputy secretary of MSWC told mid-day, "There are many offices which do not form ICCs because of which women come to us with complaints. Companies are not serious about women's complaints and as such do not form ICCs."

As per law, any office with more than 10 employees should have an ICC. According to data received from the MSCW, 258 complaints of workplace harassment and 54 complaints of sexual harassment were received from April 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019. Between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019, 273 complaints of workplace harassment and 32 complaints of sexual harassment were received. Between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, 194 complaints of workplace harassment and 22 complaints of sexual harassment were received.

In a complaint received by the MSCW a few months ago, a woman employee working with a corporate complained about three male colleagues teasing her. The woman, the three men and the company's management were called for a hearing, during which it was revealed that the company did not have a working ICC.

