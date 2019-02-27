No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', say sources

national

Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

New Delhi: There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries, defence sources said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested at least one of the pilots.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on the ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

