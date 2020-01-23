No resolution over CAA for now, Uddhav Thackeray tells Muslim religious leaders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday told Muslim religious leaders that a resolution against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not required as of now as the state is not going to implement it.

Thackeray met over 200 representatives at Mumbai Police headquarters. According to the delegation of Ulemas (priests), the CM also told them to ensure protests remain peaceful.

The meeting was called by Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve after continued protests by Muslim community members across the city. Apart from the CM, senior police officers also attended the meeting — organised along with the Muslim body, Raza Academy.

"I just want to assure the people of Maharashtra that irrespective of your religion, you don't have to worry about anything," the CM said in his address to the delegation.

"The chief minister met us for over 45 minutes and said that if needed, a resolution will be brought in. But since the state will not implement the law, it is not required as of now. The community is scared. We will pass on CM's message to the people and we hope that the Maharashtra government doesn't implement the law," said Maulana Moin Ashraf Miya.

Thackeray also told the delegation that they can continue protesting if their demands are not being met and that protesters must not take law in their own hands. "We were told to ensure protests are peaceful and citizens are not inconvenienced," said Maulana Amanullah Raza from the Raza Academy. This was the second time that Barve met the Muslim community along with the CM. Last year, Thackeray addressed the community via video conferencing. Intelligence reports about the unrest among the community over CAA also prompted the meetings.

