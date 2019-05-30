No response? Escalate fight against harassment

opinion

For those who the doc told about her harassment, it will be a lifetime of regret for not pushing or fighting hard enough. Fight the good fight and escalate it if there is no response

With the suicide of the doctor at Nair Hospital still garnering widespread attention, it is important to pay attention to all the twists and turns as the case moves forward. Central to all the ensuing protests and statements emanating from the hospital is that a young life has been lost. Nothing should make us lose focus of that.

What is evident though is that, complaints have not been taken cognizance of or have been dismissed as trifling. While the onus may be with the authorities, it is evident there was not enough intervention at various levels while the doc was complaining about the harassment.

If the young doc felt targetted for a year, there should have been continual pressure to make voices heard. Family should have intervened much strongly, and an absolute non-negotiable attitude was needed to what reports state, was a repeated disagreement to grant them an audience. A complaint if not followed up should be zealously pursued. While one cannot always guarantee what will come out of the complaint, it is time for family and friends too to realise that if one is not getting a response from a certain avenue, push through with others. At the last, there is always the police to complain to.

In the doc's case, we do not see the steady escalation. The casteist slurs should have been unacceptable, and if there was a complaint, the police would have acted on that. Be courageous and absolutely convinced that the path you take will be fraught with disappointment but you will need to follow it tenaciously. One has seen hesitation and trepidation in taking on the harassment. For those who the doc told about her harassment, it will be a lifetime of regret for not pushing or fighting hard enough. Fight the good fight and escalate it if there is no response.

