No, seriously, kaise milega Ikigai?

Okinawa is a Japanese island that was bombed by Americans during WWII, wiping out 1,20,000 of its residents. Americans happily visit and live with their families in Okinawa now, says author Frances Miralles, given forgiveness is key to a good life. And Okinawans live better than others. How do we know this?

Because while Japan itself has the highest life expectancy in the world (85 years for men, 87.3 for women) — in Okinawa, there are on average 24.55 people above the age of 100 for every 100,000 inhabitants (far above global average). And in Okinawa is a rural town Ogimi, with most centenarians (100 plus folk) per capita, and the world's highest life expectancy.

And it's not like these people are on respirators, in 'marna asan' (death bed). They're fully, mentally, physically active, going out about their day, like the best of us. When Miralles was in Ogimi, he was advised against meeting a local tennis player, for the fellow was just way too young — only 87. And Miralles, along with his co-author Hector Garcia, was researching the secret to longevity in this rural town. Which is? 'Ikigai'!

What's Ikigai again? Firstly, this nicely produced, blue-coloured, Miralles-Garcia book I've been observing everyone holding in their hands, picking it up from airport stores en masse for a while now. And, the reason I landed up to attend Miralles's talk on a Monday evening.

People had shelled out upward of R1,500 (cost of the cheapest tickets) in a packed, two-tiered auditorium to listen to an author for an hour on a weeknight, standing in long lines with a fresh, stickered R500 copy of the book, the only ones he'll sign. Where in India is this likely to happen? In the island city of Bombay, where the audience discovering the art of healthy ageing seemed relatively old themselves. But that's because the young can't afford rents in this neighbourhood! Okay, I digress.

Ikigai roughly refers to finding that constructive passion/interest/mission that gives you immense pleasure to pursue, and that you can wholly put your heart and mind into while you're in it. Could be anything — nurturing your kids/plants/music/sport/odd hobbies, anything. Passion is an exalted term normally reserved for high art. Perfection through enjoyable practise is something we can all aim for, with multiple pursuits, and this keeps the centenarian Ogimi mind very healthy and young.

Of course that's not all. There are also Japanese genes at work. A lifestyle that involves always being on the move. The traditional Japanese 'hara hachi bu' — a rule that you only eat 80 per cent to your stomach's content. And the diet itself — the famed 'Okinawan diet' will warm the cockles of a hipster's heart. But looking at the people of Ogimi, Miralles reasons, there's more to the hale and heartiness of these centenarians than genes or diet.

There is a strong sense of community — organised in groups called 'maoi' — that offers them collective purpose, and joy, imbuing life with even greater meaning, and excitement to live on. This bonding is a lot like the Indian village life, the Spanish Miralles observes.

Deeply inspired by philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti's teachings, Miralles has travelled extensively across India, having set his first (children's) book — Lost In Mumbai — in the city that seems so fond of his latest. And Miralles himself has been through multiple phases of Ikigai. So it's not like you find one and it keeps you going forever. Newer allied passions fuel the mind to go on further.

To explain Ikigai, Miralles-Garcia draws on more established/academic works. Prominent among them, psychologist Viktor Frankl's 'logotherapy', that closely examines your idea of future, rather than psychoanalysis, which is obsessed with your past; Nassim Nicholas Taleb's Antifragile — a self-aware, strength-based coping mechanism for life's inevitable tragedies.

And the one that's closest to Ikigai — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's popular positive psychology theory called 'flow', where your work/interest/passion so deeply involves/consumes you that time simply flies. Although Ikigai is a rather thin book, honestly, it wasn't a 'flow' for me.

In much the same way as the other bestseller that everyone's holding, Hans Rosling's Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World. Would rather hear a talk (TED or otherwise) on the subject than sit through tabulated, self-help summaries being passed off as non-fiction/journalism. So glad to have heard Miralles live though — in conversation with Hrishikesh Kannan, India's only proper, mainstream talk radio host.

Miralles delved deep into his theories and experiences. But then, you know what the audience wants to know. After the talk was over, microphones being switched off, a guy from the deep end of the auditorium asked the most pertinent question: "How do you find Ikigai?" True. Kaise milega Ikigai?

Well, Miralles said, you could start with crossing out pursuits you don't enjoy, and try out newer interests still. Or better still, go back to childhood and recall stuff you really loved doing in the most unfettered ways, when nothing else mattered. Accha. Wahan milega Ikigai!

Mayank Shekhar attempts to make sense of mass culture. He tweets @mayankw14 Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual's and don't represent those of the paper

