No sex for Spanish footballer Sergio Reguilon and girlfriend Marta Diaz for months

Spanish footballer Sergio Reguilon's girlfriend Marta Diaz has revealed that the couple have not had sex for months. Unlike other couples who got to spend time with each other during the lockdown, Sergio, who is on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid, was away from Marta and couldn't even visit her.

Marta, who came to promote her book, Everything I Never Told You, on Spanish TV show, La Resistencia en Movistar, was asked about her relationship with Sergio by host David Broncano.

When asked if they get intimate regularly, she replied: "Zero. No, I'm not with him. I'm under lockdown." The couple have been dating for almost a year, but Sergio made his relationship with Marta official in April. Last June, they attended footballer Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's wedding in Spain.

