No special hearing in Rahul Johri's sexual harassment case

Rashmi Nair, who claims to be a women issue activist, had filed the petition in the apex court and had insisted that there was every reason for BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain to revisit the case against Johri

The Supreme Court refused any special hearing in the sexual harassment case against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri.

The petitioner also sought to know why the recently appointed ombudsman was not being handed the matter for investigation. Nair in her petition cited about three women who had raised the issue.

"The three women came for deposition but for some reason one woman did not depose and the other two deposed against Johri."After this team carried out the investigation, there was a difference of opinion between members — Justice (retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda — and giving the benefit of doubt and clean chit despite one member [Gowda] found him guilty (sic)."

In the report of the independent inquiry by the committee, while Rakesh Sharma and Barkha Singh gave Johri a clean chit, Gowda had said that 'the conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities'.

