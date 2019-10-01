No spoilers please: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff urge people not to spoil War for fans

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War promises to be one of the biggest action entertainers in Bollywood. In the film, Hrithik and Tiger will be seen waging a war against each other and the makers have definitely made this massive showdown a never seen before action spectacle. The film has been shot across seven countries! An adrenaline-pumping action entertainer, War has several twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats and make for an unmissable high octane viewing experience.

The heroes of War, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff took to social media urging the audience to protect the spoilers of the film. Both the superstars said the entire unit of War has put in a lot of hard work, blood and sweat for the film and requests the viewers to not reveal the twists which can disrupt the viewing experience of the people. This is what Hrithik tweeted:

Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone's movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2019

And this is what Tiger had to tweet:

Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make #WAR a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love!#WarReleasingTomorrow — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 1, 2019

Touted as the biggest action entertainers of India, War has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release on Friday, October 2, 2019 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

