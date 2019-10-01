MENU

No spoilers please: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff urge people not to spoil War for fans

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 19:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff request everyone not to leak the suspense of War.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Tiger Shroff
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War promises to be one of the biggest action entertainers in Bollywood. In the film, Hrithik and Tiger will be seen waging a war against each other and the makers have definitely made this massive showdown a never seen before action spectacle. The film has been shot across seven countries! An adrenaline-pumping action entertainer, War has several twists and turns that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats and make for an unmissable high octane viewing experience.

The heroes of War, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff took to social media urging the audience to protect the spoilers of the film. Both the superstars said the entire unit of War has put in a lot of hard work, blood and sweat for the film and requests the viewers to not reveal the twists which can disrupt the viewing experience of the people. This is what Hrithik tweeted:

And this is what Tiger had to tweet:

Touted as the biggest action entertainers of India, War has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release on Friday, October 2, 2019 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

