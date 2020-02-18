No, Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz not roped in for SOTY3, clarifies Karan Johar

There have been rumours aplenty that Karan Johar is all set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz in Student of the Year 3. Now, however, the producer-filmmaker has clarified that that's not the case.

KJo took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3!!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!"

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!ð — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Of course, fans of Asim Riaz appealed to Karan to cast him in a movie. Responding to his tweet, one of them said, "Though the story is baseless but #AsimRiaz has the potential and is very talented boy. Hope to see him in Bollywood movies" another wrote, "If not SOTY3, then pls some other movie with #AsimRiaz.... Pls" while there were some who said that it was Asim's fans who were spreading these rumours.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, had earlier said that while Suhana is interested in making a career in the movies, she will only start once she completes her studies in the US. The star kid has acted in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, which is available for viewing on YouTube. She is currently honing her acting skills at New York University.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates