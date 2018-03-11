No tanks, but Donald Trump gets his military parade

Military vehicles will roll through Washington on November 11 in a salute to veterans, a Pentagon memo has said, detailing US President Donald TrumpÃ¢ÂÂs dream of hosting a military parade



Donald Trump

Military vehicles will roll through Washington on November 11 in a salute to veterans, a Pentagon memo has said, detailing US President Donald Trump's dream of hosting a military parade. The White House announced a month ago that Trump had asked for a large-scale military parade, an unconventional call that immediately fuelled comparisons with similar events in more autocratic countries.

"This parade will focus on the contributions of our veterans throughout the history of the US military, starting from the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 to today, with an emphasis on the price of freedom," said the memorandum for General Joe Dunford, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pentagon plans call for "wheeled vehicles only, no tanks," as they would tear up city roads.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever