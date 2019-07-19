No time for debate, evacuate Haidery Manzil now

opinion

Pic. Suresh Karkera

At least 21 families, whose building is older and worse off than the Dongri structure which collapsed, continue to gamble with their lives daily as authorities have not provided alternative accommodation. A report in this paper should set alarm bells pealing. A building called Haidery Manzil, located in the same lane as Kesarbai Mansion that collapsed on Tuesday, is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Residents talk about living in fear and depending on the divine as cracks develop in the building, floors are set to give way any moment and walls are in imminent danger of collapsing. The inhabitants who say they cannot afford rent to move to another accomodation are sitting on a time bomb. It has been ticking since MHADA served an eviction notice to them in 2007, but lack of alternative accommodation has left residents with no choice but to live in the ramshackle structure.

The report cites an absolute rigmarole between authorities, who need to shift the residents into a transit camp and residents who are not being shifted. The Trust which owns the building has had an unfruitful meeting with residents. The report shows that there has been a lot of back 'n' forth and years have passed making the structure even more dangerous.

It is time somebody moves on this building. Decisions have to be taken and residents have to be evacuated as the structure is in a precarious state. Having meetings and talks are of no use, and in fact, it is absolutely imperative that the inhabitants are moved out now. Even as you read this, the clock is ticking and danger only escalates. The time for debate, discussions and meetings has long elapsed. Residents must accept conditions within certain limits as it is for their safety. Lives are at stake here and the response must take that into account."

