No Time To Die trailer review: 5 things that have got us excited about the movie

Daniel Craig's last stint as James Bond 007 is here. No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and others, looks super exciting and the trailer has given us goosebumps. Another thing that caught our eye was Lashana Lynch's blink and miss appearance in the trailer; for the unversed, Lynch is rumoured to be the next Bond. So without further ado, here are five things from the trailer that have got us hyped for the movie.

Daniel Craig is brilliant as ever

Daniel Craig seems to blow our mind off with every film he does. Even in No Time To Die, the actor has gone out of his way to make sure the audience has a wild rollercoaster ride. It's Craig's fifth and final stint as 007, and we're sure he will go down in history as one of the most brilliant Bonds there ever have been.

Lashana Lynch has got game

Lashana Lynch may or may not be the next Bond, but the English actress has got game. Her seconds-long cameo in No Time To Die hasn't gone unnoticed and it's a fabulous way to introduce the new entrant in the 007 franchise.

Rami Malek may just own the movie

Well, he owned Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury and we're so sure he will do the same in No Time To Die. Rami Malek, who plays the main antagonist in the Bond movie, has already made a mark as one of the Top 15 of all-time Bond villains, from the trailer itself.

All the gadgets!

Bond movies are known for their cars and gadgets, and in this regard, No Time To Die doesn't disappoint. Heavy-duty guns for Aston Martin headlights? Yes, please!

Bond's biggest foe is back

Blofeld, Bond's biggest enemy and his adoptive brother, is returning to the film after an open-ended fate in Spectre. Played by Christoph Waltz, who's known for his solid acting prowess, will impress this time around too, we're sure.

No Time To Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga hits theatres in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2020, and in North America on April 8. As per film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh, No Time To Die will release on April 3, 2020, in India.

