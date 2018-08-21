No toll tax at Mulund and Airoli plazas for 30 days starting August 21

national

Commuters won't have to pay toll at LBS Marg plaza in Thane either

At a meeting held by Public Works Department (PWD) minister Eknath Shinde at the Mantralaya on Monday, it was decided that light motor vehicles passing through the Mulund and Airoli toll plazas would not have to pay toll for a month, as the ongoing repair work on the Mumbra bypass road was leading to a lot of traffic congestion near the plazas.

In a press note issued on Monday, the department stated that the exemption period would be for a month starting August 21. This means commuters won't have to pay at LBS Marg toll plaza in Thane either. Most of the motorists travelling from Navi Mumbai towards Nashik and Ahmedabad pass through the Airoli, Mulund and LBS Marg toll plazas. This leads to heavy traffic on the stretches during the morning and evening peak hours.

The press note also mentioned that work on the bypass road was being carried out on a war footing and would be completed by September 10. Sources said that in order to solve the traffic congestion issues at the toll plazas, authorities are planning to set up additional toll collection booths. Instructions regarding the same have been given to the toll operator Mumbai Entry Point Limited.

Deadline for completion of Mumbra bypass road work

Start date of the month-long toll exemption period

