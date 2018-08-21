Search

No train services on Banihal-Baramulla section till Friday

Aug 21, 2018, 21:56 IST | IANS

The train services on the section in north Kashmir region shall remain suspended from August 22 to 24 as per an advisory issued by the state administration, said a Northern Railway official

The railways on Tuesday said the train services in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal-Baramulla section will remain suspended from Wednesday till Friday for security reasons.

The train services on the section in north Kashmir region shall remain suspended from August 22 to 24 as per an advisory issued by the state administration, said a Northern Railway official.

The decision was taken after the state administration weighed the possibilities of any untoward incident and then issued the directive to minimize possible damage to public property, he added.

