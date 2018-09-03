No understanding with Trinamool Congress or BJP: Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury

national

Right: Adhir Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress President Adhir Chowdhury on Monday said his party has no political understanding either with the state ruling party Trinamool Congress or BJP. Accusing a section of media of spreading rumours against his party to confuse people, Chowdhury said Congress will keep fighting against the Trinamool and BJP in Bengal.

"A section of media in Bengal is spreading rumours to create confusion among people. I want to clarify that Congress will keep fighting against the BJP under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Our fight against the saffron outfit in Bengal is part of that battle," Chowdhury said in a press release.

"Also we do not have any understanding with the Trinamool Congress here. I urge the activists not to pay any heed to the rumours. We have to fight an all-out battle against the Trinamool and BJP in Bengal. Congress does not have any understanding with any of these parties anywhere," he added.

