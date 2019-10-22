Maharashtra Assembly Polls: No water, no vote, say Panvel residents

Residents had put up posters and banners everywhere declaring they would not vote until their issues were addressed. File pic

Members of a citizen forum that had run a 'NOTA' campaign ahead of the polls over the dismal infrastructure of constituency number 188 — Panvel (comprising parts of Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel), were themselves disappointed with the poor voter turnout in Panvel.

The members had urged citizens to press the NOTA button this election but are now working on a charter of citizens demands to be given to the new MLA. They intend to hand it over to their new elected representative and begin working with him/her right from the word go.

Mangal Kamble, founder president of Swachch Kharghar Foundation (SKF) said the group was never against a political party or candidate. "All we want is basic infrastructure for Kharghar and Kalamboli." However, a low voter turnout disappointed the members who had begun a campaign that said, 'No Service No Vote', 'No Development No Vote'. It was received well by voters of Kharghar and Kalamboli.

The charter of demands will be given to the elected representative after the swearing-in ceremony. "The elected representative from Panvel constituency will be the first to get a citizen's manifesto," said Kamble.

Returning Officer of Panvel Constituency, Dattu Nawale said, "The constituency witnessed a low voter turnout (of 45-48 per cent )." Sitting BJP MLA Prashant Thakur was confident of winning another term. "I am positive about the results and will be more than happy to work with the residents of my constituency."

