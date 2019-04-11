No wedding bells for Jennifer Lopez

hollywood

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will be kicking off her It's My Party tour, to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated for two years before announcing their engagement in March. But, there hasn't been news of a wedding ever since. "We just got engaged, and then, afterwards, started working right away. We're working for the rest of the year, so, I don't know what's going to happen," Lopez said when asked about her nuptials.

"We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere or wait. I really don't know yet." Lopez definitely has a lot on her plate. On June 7, she will be kicking off her It's My Party tour, to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday. She will be on tour for most of the summer. "The kids will probably be with me the whole time," she said of whether her twins, Emme and Max, 11, will be joining her on the road.

JLo got engaged to Alex, 43, last month, but said she was sceptical of getting involved with him as everything seemed too perfect. "I was wary after everything I've been through."

JLo has been through three divorces - with actor Ojani Noa, choreographer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins Max and Emme, 11.

