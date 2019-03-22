Noah Centineo in talks to star in Masters of the Universe as He-Man

hollywood

Noah Centineo. Pic/AFP

To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame, Noah Centineo, is in talks to make his debut in the Marvel cinematic universe with 'Masters of the Universe' film as the classic toy character He-Man. Based on the Mattel's popular toy line, the plot of the film revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, who uses his Power Sword to transform into the hero He-Man and defends his kingdom and Castle Grayskull, which the source of his power, from Skeletor, the villain of the storyline.

The screenplay of the film is being penned by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and the direction is being helmed by Adam and Aaron Nee. Centineo became an overnight sensation after his breakthrough performance in the Netflix original film.

His future credits Sony and Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels movie and is gearing up for an All the Boys sequel, which will see him return with star Lana Condor.

