Noah Jupe to portray young Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy

Actor Noah Jupe will be playing the younger version of Shia LaBeouf in the film Honey Boy. The 13-year-old actor was recently seen in the horror thriller, A Quiet Place, which also featured actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Lucas Hedges, known for films such as Manchester by the Sea and most recently Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will play young-adult Shia LaBeouf in the film, with LaBeouf playing his own father. Honey Boy was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, reported Variety The story revolves around a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade. It is loosely based on LaBeoufs life.

Alma Harel is directing the project, which will be produced by Automatiks Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films.

