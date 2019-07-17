Search

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi meets Smriti Irani, discusses child welfare issues

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 17:47 IST | mid-day online desk

Last week, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Pic/Twitter Smriti Irani

On Wednesday, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her.

"Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site.

On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent.

"Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.\

In order to combat rising cases of child sex abuse, the Union Cabinet had last week approved amendments to strengthen the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

The proposed changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

