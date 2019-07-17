Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi meets Smriti Irani, discusses child welfare issues

national

Last week, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Pic/Twitter Smriti Irani

On Wednesday, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her.

Met Nobel Laureate @k_satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children. pic.twitter.com/5QFOGvMReq — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 17, 2019

"Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site.

On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent.

Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime.Congrats @smritiirani Ji& @MinistryWCD. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year! pic.twitter.com/Mrz1UZxmSl — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) July 12, 2019

"Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.\

In order to combat rising cases of child sex abuse, the Union Cabinet had last week approved amendments to strengthen the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

The proposed changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates