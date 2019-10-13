Nobel snub no obstacle in Greta Thunberg's climate quest

Denver: Hours after judges passed her up for the Nobel Peace Prize, Greta Thunberg stood before a cheering throng, insisting once again that something must be done about climate change and fast.

"We as young people are tired of constantly being betrayed by those who are supposed to work for our greater good," the 16-year-old Swedish activist told hundreds of supporters gathered in an outdoor amphitheatre in Denver.

"We are here because we care about the future, about what we one day will leave after us," Thunberg, clad in a cream-coloured jacket with her hair in her trademark braid, said to thunderous applause.

Thunberg responded with a succinct "no" when asked if not winning had disappointed her. "Yeah, I'm very focused. This day was amazing," she said.

