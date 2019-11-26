Nobody messes with Taapsee Pannu and this video is proof

It's very regular for actors and actresses to be called out for their film choices and fashion statements, but when they cross the line, they know how to give them back. In the case of Taapsee Pannu, this anonymous individual didn't really cross the line but surely was in the mood to be grilled by the actress.

At the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, when Pannu was one of the speakers, she was asked by this individual to communicate in Hindi since she was a Hindi film actress. The actress said that she also acted in Tamil and Telugu films and could also speak in either of the two languages if the person wanted. There was deep silence followed by applause.

A user on Twitter posted the video and you won't be able to stop yourselves from clapping too. Have a look right here:

Watch Tapsee Pannu shuts down a dumbass Hindi chauvinist during a discussion at the 50th IFFI.



Priceless!! pic.twitter.com/I5Ro2W8yop — Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) November 24, 2019

Pannu has been raising some pressing issues off late, from pay-disparity to star-kids being presented with a lot more opportunities in the industry. Given she has carved a niche for herself without the help of any Godfather, she knows what it takes to consolidate your position in the industry.

Pannu is on a roar with consecutive hits. It all started in 2018 with Soorma, followed by Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and now Saand Ki Aankh. She now gears up for two films in 2020- Thappad and Rashmi Rocket.

