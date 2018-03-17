Noel Clarke joins cast of crime thriller 'The Corrupted'

Actor Noel Clarke is the latest addition to the cast of British crime thriller "The Corrupted"



Picture courtesy/Noel Clarke Instagram account

Actor Noel Clarke is the latest addition to the cast of British crime thriller "The Corrupted". The "Doctor Who" actor joins Sam Claflin, Timothy Spall, Hugh Bonneville and David Hayman in the film, which will be directed by Ron Scalpello. The film's script has been written by Nick Moorcroft.

The story follows ex-con Liam (played by Claflin) as he attempts to reconnect with his family after suffering at the hands of local crime boss Clifford Cullen (Spall). Set in the lead up to the 2012 Olympic Games, Liam's efforts to rebuild his life are complicated by the actions of his past. The film will be produced by Andrew Berg and John Sachs of Eclipse Films, Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Laure Vaysse of REP Crime.

