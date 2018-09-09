Noel Gallagher turned down chance to feature on Trainspotting soundtrack

hollywood

Noel Gallagher said his band was offered to create a song for the iconic film but they said no because he thought it was a movie about train enthusiasts

Oasis star Noel Gallagher has revealed he rejected the chance to appear on the "Trainspotting" soundtrack. The 51-year-old star said his band was offered to create a song for the iconic film but they said no because he thought it was a movie about train enthusiasts.

"I turned down the chance to be part of the 'Trainspotting' soundtrack because I thought it was a movie about trainspotters. Oasis were on the other side of the world at the time and someone said, 'Do you want to get involved in this new film that's called 'Trainspotting'?' And I went, 'Trainspotters? F*** that!'' Gallagher told Matt Morgan in a YouTube interview.

Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, Robert Carlyle, and Kelly Macdonald, "Trainspotting" released in 1996. The film has been ranked 10th by the British Film Institute (BFI) in its list of Top 100 British films of the 20th century.

