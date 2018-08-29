Noida: 15 held by anti-Romeo squads for harassing women and girls

crime

A drive was conducted by a team of officials from Sector 24 police station on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said

Representation picture

As many as 15 people were held on Tuesday by the anti-Romeo squads of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in the city for allegedly harassing women and girls, officials said. A drive was conducted by a team of officials from Sector 24 police station on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said.

"The squad toured around schools, parks, markets, coaching centres and other public spaces," a police official said. "Fifteen persons were held for making vulgar and indecent gestures at women and girls and action taken against them," the official said.

On August 23, five people were arrested by the anti-Romeo squads for similar offences, while seven others were briefly held and let off with warning in Sector 20 police station area.

The 'anti-Romeo squads' are sleuths -- both male and female -- deployed in public places in plain clothes. The squad was formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh last year in order to put a check on stalkers and eve-teasers in the state. Those held have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 294 (doing obscene acts of singing obscene songs in public space in annoyance to others), the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever