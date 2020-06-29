Noida: 5 arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs, over 800 vehicles penalised

Five people were arrested and owners of 819 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, four vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered and five persons arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 2,230 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 819 of them, while another four were impounded," police said in a statement. The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever