Noida based entrepreneur Kanishk Gupta is the youngest Investor in the stock market

Kanishk Gupta is founder and CEO of Noida based start-up Incomet , which provides training in the stock market trading and investment. Kanishk was only 20 years when he founded Incomet. He is passionate about the way financial markets work and the excitement around trading in the stock market.

Kanishk started investing in the stock market when he was just 18 years. He has done lots of study and research in this field and understands every smallest aspect of trading and investment at such a young age. He got interested in the stock market when he was just 16 years when he got in contact with one of his friend in Mauritius. He learned a bit about it from that friend and then after returning home he started in-depth study and research online. He has also done a certification course in training and investment to understand basics from experts.

After he turned 18 Kanishk started investing in share market and soon became an expert in it, so much so that many acquaintances started asking for his advice for trading and investments, that’s when he thought to start an online community. Incomet, the trading, and investment community have more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram at present.

People across the country ask for advice in trading and investment in this community. Kanishk Gupta and his team of experts not only help people in trading and investing in the right direction but provide training in this area too. Incomet is one of the popular e-learning platforms for training in trading and investment.

Kanishk Gupta is one of the young and successful businessmen of the country who inspires many others to make a place for themselves in the economy and support it by providing others the opportunity to learn and grow.

