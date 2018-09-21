Noida man arrested for duping Mumbai woman of Rs 1.21 lakh

crime

The Cuffe Parade police are on the lookout for his accomplices who were operating the racket.

The Cuffe Parade Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Noida for duping a Mumbai based woman of Rs 1.21 lakh. The accused was arrested for arranging dummy bank accounts and cheating victims by giving them false promises of jobs with lucrative salaries at nationalised banks through the job search portal.

The accused has been identified as Vikrant Giri, 25, a Noida resident, who was arrested on last Saturday. Giri had managed to arrange for bank accounts where the cash would be transferred by the potential victims. Giri is the second accused to be arrested in the case. The police are on the lookout for his accomplices who were operating the racket.



On July 14, Cuffe Parade police had arrested Devrushi Ashok Kumar Sharma, 24, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. During the probe, it was found that Sharma was asked to open a bank account and the cash was transferred into his bank account. Sharma was getting a commission of 20 percent for the same.

Rashmi Jadhav, senior police inspector, Cuffe Parade was quoted saying to Free Press Journal, "During the probe, we found Giri had arranged for dummy bank accounts, into which the victims would transfer money. We are probing how many dummy accounts Giri used in the past. We are hunting for the mastermind of the scam and others, who called the victims."

In June 2017, a complainant by the name of Jyoti Singh Chaudhary, 24, filed an FIR with Cuffe Parade Police. She 24-year-old had alleged that she had uploaded her resume on Monster.com. Then, Chaudhary received calls, when Giri pretended to be a Monster executive and falsely assured her of a being selected as an executive in Mumbai HDFC, and sought Rs 1.21 lakh, as 'processing fees’

