Noida: Woman's body found wrapped in bag

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49, Pankaj Pant revealed that they received information in the morning about the bag in Sector 115 area

Representational Image

An unknown woman's dead body was found wrapped in a bag in Noida on Tuesday, said the Police. The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49, Pankaj Pant revealed that they received information in the morning about the bag in Sector 115 area.

The woman's age appeared to be around 25 years of age. It seems she was apparently killed somewhere and dumped, Pant said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said, adding that they were waiting for the report to ascertain whether she was raped before being murdered.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

