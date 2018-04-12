Nokia 3 smartphones receive 'Android Oreo' update globally

After the 'Android Oreo' update, Nokia 3 smartphones will receive new features like 'Picture-in-Picture' mode and new emojis



Nokia 3. Pic courtesy/YouTube



MD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, on Thursday started rolling out the latest 'Android Oreo' operating system (OS) for Nokia 3 smartphones globally, including in India. As a result of this software update, Nokia 3 devices are set to receive new features like 'Picture-in-Picture' mode and new emojis.

"We deliver pure Android by working closely with Google and by associating with over 50,000 fans who joined the Nokia phones beta labs programme," the company said in a statement. MD Global has recently introduced Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6 (2018) with Android Oreo OS and Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) in India.

"With Google zero touch enrolment -- a feature first introduced in Android O, organisations can deploy a Nokia smartphone with enterprise mobility management settings pre-configured," the company added.

