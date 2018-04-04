Nokia launches Nokia 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco series in India; relaunches Nokia 6 with new features

HMD Global also announced the launch of Nokia phones shop, an online shop for all Nokia devices and accessories in the country.



Nokia 7. Pic courtesy/YouTube

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones on Wednesday announced the availability of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and new Nokia 6 for the Indian market.

The award winning new Android One Nokia smartphones were earlier introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February this year.

In addition to the launch of these three new Nokia smartphones, HMD Global also announced the launch of Nokia phones shop, an online shop for all Nokia devices and accessories in the country.

"2017 has been an instrumental year for us ¿ we set up our business operations in the country and launched a portfolio of devices that received overwhelming response from the consumers. Today, we are taking the next significant step forward with the launch of three new Nokia Android smartphones," said VP India HMD Global, Ajey Mehta.



"In 2018, we will continue to strengthen our presence in the country. I am delighted to announce the launch of our exclusive online Nokia phones shop for selling Nokia devices and accessories. We will further our commitment to India by deepening our presence in offline as well as online channels," Mehta added.

Delivering all the craftsmanship one expects from a Nokia phone, each new smartphone launched offers durability and reliability.

Further, the range sets new benchmarks in materials and design.

With a commitment to a pure, secure and up-to-date Android, each smartphone will stay updated over time with guaranteed monthly security updates and no unnecessary User Interface (UI) changes or hidden processes eating up the battery life.

By shipping with Android Oreo out of the box, users will be able to enjoy the latest Android features, including Picture-in-Picture for multitasking, Android Instant Apps to discover and run apps with minimal friction, 60 fantastic new emojis and battery-maximising features like limiting background app use.

"As we progress on our journey as the new home of Nokia phones, our intent is to rapidly scale our smartphone portfolio to cater to a wider segment of consumers who seek a premium smartphone experience with unmatched hardware quality and latest Android experiences," said Pranav Shroff, director, global portfolio strategy and planning, HMD Global.

"We are delighted to bring to India three new award-winning smartphones ¿ the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 7 plus and the new Nokia 6 - each with a very distinct proposition and catering to different consumer segments and price-points. Being part of the Android One family, these Nokia smartphones further emphasise our strong commitment to pure, secure and up-to-date Android," Shroff added.



Nokia 8 Sirocco - available at best buy price of Rs. 49,999

Inspired by the rich design heritage of Nokia phones, the Nokia 8 Sirocco's elegant design and compact style is the ideal blend of precise craftsmanship and purposeful innovation.

Delivering powerful storytelling features including enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics and carefully tuned acoustics with Nokia spatial audio, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is an ultra-compact powerhouse.

Its curved glass finish envelops a precision-crafted stainless-steel frame to deliver a fusion of strength and beauty.

Just 2mm thin at the edge, the Nokia 8 Sirocco combines a curved edge-to-edge pOLED 2K 5.5-inch display with smaller bezels and moulded body curves to create an ultra-compact profile.

The steel frame is 2.5 times stronger than 6000 series aluminium, paired with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Available in black colour, consumers can pre-book their Nokia 8 Sirocco starting April 20, 2018 from Nokia phones shop, Flipkart.com and select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance.

Airtel customers buying the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be able to enjoy an additional data benefit of 120GB.

While prepaid customers will get 20GB additional data on each of the first six recharges of Rs. 199 or Rs. 349, postpaid customers can avail the additional 20GB per month on the Rs 399 or Rs. 499 plan for six months.

Airtel customers will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018 and ICICI bank will offer a five percent cashback till May 31, 2018.

Additionally, consumers will get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip.

Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit.



Nokia 7 plus - available at best price of Rs. 25,999

Made for creators to deliver stunning content, the Nokia 7 plus has the screen, power, design and features to make it a true hero in the smartphone range.

Combining innovative optical hardware and imaging algorithms, the Nokia 7 plus captures moments into photos that are true to life.

With enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for excellent performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions and a secondary 13MP camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.

The Nokia 7 plus is backed by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, optimised and integrated for maximum performance and battery life.

With an impressive two-day battery life, one can extract every bit of juice from the already powerful 3800 mAh battery.

The vivid 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment with more content in the same width as a traditional 5.5-inch display device.

Available in Black/Copper and White/Copper, consumers can pre-book their Nokia 7 plus starting April 20, 2018 from Nokia phones shop, Amazon.in and select retail outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance (on-shelf date: April 30). Airtel customers can enjoy a cashback offer of Rs. 2000 on the Nokia 7 Plus and get the smartphone at an effective price of just Rs. 23, 999 as a part of Airtel¿s `Mera Pehla Smartphone¿ initiative. Airtel customers will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.

Additionally, consumers will get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip.

All Nokia 7 plus consumers will also be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it.

The Nokia 7 plus will be available at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit and ICICI bank will offer a five percent cashback till May 31, 2018.



New Nokia 6 - available at best price of Rs. 16,999

Building on the success of its predecessor, the New Nokia 6 packs even more powerful performance and great new features in a more compact, durable body.

Over 60 percent faster than its award-winning predecessor, it now offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo.

The New Nokia 6 takes the original¿s precision craftsmanship to the next level by combining a unibody, made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium, with an 11-hour two-tone anodising and polishing process.

Available in Black/Copper and White/Copper, consumers can buy the new Nokia 6 starting April 6, 2018 from Nokia phones shop and leading mobile stores across the country including outlets like Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance.

Customers on Airtel can enjoy a cashback of Rs. 2000 on Nokia 6 and own the smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 14, 99.

Airtel customers can also enjoy an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.

Additionally, consumers will get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip.

All new Nokia 6 consumers will also be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it.

The new Nokia 6 will be available at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit.

ICICI bank will offer a five percent cashback till May 31, 2018.

