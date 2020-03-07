Non-bailable warrant issued against Jaya Prada for violation of model code of conduct

A non-bailable warrant has been issued by a Rampur court against veteran actor and BJP leader Jaya Prada in a violation of model code of conduct case of 2019. The next hearing in the case is on April 20.

The case was registered in the violation of the model code of conduct against Jaya Prada during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the general elections, Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan had defeated Jaya Prada by more than one lakh votes from the parliamentary constituency.

