Nonagenarian artist Akbar Padamsee no more

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India lost one of its leading lights from the art world, Akbar Padamsee, last night. He was 91 and passed away peacefully according to sources close to the artist. Padamsee strode the Indian canvas like a colossus, often setting new benchmarks along the way.

The Mumbai born icon completed his early education at the Sir JJ School of Art. Along with MF Husain, FN Souza and SH Raza, he formed part of the Progressive Artists' Group of Bombay. He left for Paris on the advice of his friend SH Raza to study and expand his horizons in art.

He was one of the first post-colonial artists to have explored the Parisian milieu with his paintbrush. He lived there till 1968 where he married Solange Gounelle in 1954 and had a daughter, Raisa. He later returned to India. His early years depicted a rich palate that eventually moved to monochromes in his early thirties. He returned to a rich palate in his later years. He will be remembered for his mastery over several mediums — from sculpture to oils and watercolours. His works of art began to earn high worth at auctions as the years passed.

He is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Lalit Kala Akademi Puraskar. His later works signified a more spiritual oeuvre, which he revealed in an interview was due to his reading of Kalidasa's works. He is survived by his wife Bhanumati, daughter Raisa (from his first marriage) and her family.

Poet and art critic Ranjit Hoskote tweeted: "Akbar Padamsee has passed into the ages. I lose another early mentor, from whose guidance in matters both philosophical and practical I benefited greatly in my early 20s. Whenever we met, over the years, we came back to our shared interests: Sanskrit, rasa theory, Shaiva thought." Art patron Sangita Jindal posted: 'So sad to hear about our Akbar Padamsee. Deepest condolences! He was so gentle and humane! May his soul rest in peace'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates