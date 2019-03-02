Nonagenarian tribal musician gets Atal Bihari Vajpayee Life Time award

national

Earlier in January this year, the 99-year old tribal musician was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of music

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Agartala: Thanga Darlong, a nonagenarian tribal musician, who plays Rosem, a flute like tribal musical instrument made of bamboo, was conferred Atal Bihari Vajpayee Life Time Award by the Tripura government.

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma handed over the first AB Vajpayee Life Time Achievement Award to Darlong on Thursday at the Agartala Book Fair and congratulated him for preserving the musical form. Earlier in January this year, the 99-year old tribal musician was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of music.

Born on July 20, 1920 at Muruai village of Tripura, Darlong learned the nuance of playing Rosem a traditional musical instrument of the Darlong community from music maestro Darthuama Darlong. Darlong was awarded Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever