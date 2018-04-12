Nooran Sisters' Jugni from Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 impresses Sanjay Dutt

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 producer says Sanjay Dutt takes keen interest in film's music; heard latest track on loop



Sanjay Dutt

After turning lyricist, composer and singer for the upcoming venture, Torbaaz, Sanjay Dutt is taking keen interest in the music of his next, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 as well. On Tuesday, the makers of the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed venture recorded the franchise's theme song, Jugni, which was rendered by the Nooran Sisters - Jyoti and Sultana. The Jalandhar-based duo was specially flown to Mumbai for the recording at an Andheri studio.



(From left) Kumaar, Nooran Sisters and Bhattacharya at the Andheri studio

Producer Rahul Mittra tells mid-day that Dutt was keen to be part of the recording session, but was occupied with other commitments. "I sent him the mukhda, and later, played the track for him on the speaker phone. He freaked out after listening to it. He loved the way the Nooran Sisters rendered it, and played it on loop."

Originally an old Punjabi folk song, Jugni has been interpreted distinctly by the various composers who have worked on the film's individual instalments. In the first part, it was rendered by Babbu Maan, with Jazzy B taking over the reins two years later for part two. For the third rendition, Mittra says the unit wanted a Rajasthani flavour. "The first two versions had a distinct Punjabi touch to them. Since the third part has been shot in Rajasthan, we were keen to give it a new flavour. The track is called Kesariya Jugni." It has been composed by Aanjan Bhattacharya and penned by Kumaar.

