Nora Fatehi: Always wanted to work with Varun Dhawan

The stunning Moroccan beauty, yet "Indian at heart", Nora Fatehi has made a place for herself in the Hindi movie industry. Thanks to her impeccable dance moves, she has been winning hearts with her performances and has many hit songs under her belt. The beautiful actor will be next seen on Not Just Supper Stars discussing her journey to fitness and fame with her manager Steven Roy Thomas by her side. Available as part of Zee Prime English Pack, Zee Café is set to air the episode this Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 10 PM.

Speaking about her upcoming projects with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi says, "I have always wanted to work with Varun Dhawan, and I got my chance with Street Dancer. Working with Varun was amazing fun, the whole experience was young, fresh and energetic. I can totally say that shooting Street Dancer with him was one of the best experiences I have ever had." She adds, "While I was shooting for Street Dancer, I reminisced the days I grew up watching You Got Served and said to myself that one day I'll do a dance film."

The episode sees the two in conversation with host, Gunjan Utreja, as they talk about her quest into the Bollywood industry. Speaking about her journey, Nora Fatehi says, "I used to work as a sales associate, it has been 5 years that I have been a part of this beautiful country and my journey of establishing my career in Bollywood has been phenomenal. The experience is amazing." Adding more to her experience, Nora Fatehi says, "It is difficult for a foreigner who has come from a land with fewer humans to a place full of people. The rituals, the cultures, the people were all alien to me. I got accustomed to them slowly."

On talking about social media and her Instagram – "I use Instagram as a platform for my fans to get a chance to know me. I want to show them my funny side, my silly side, no filter side. Social media to me is a platform that I use to show my followers my skills as well, for e.g. my comic timing, skits that I have done." She further adds, "I usually take 150 selfies before I pick the right picture, in case of a regular photograph I usually take about 15 before choosing the perfect one."

From her love for dance to her happy-go-lucky attitude, catch Nora Fatehi as she gives you nuggets about her life, habits and hacks only on Not Just Supper Stars, airing on Zee Café.

