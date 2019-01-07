Nora Fatehi bags Varun Dhawan's dance film?

bollywood

Though it is said that Shraddha Kapoor will step into her shoes in the dance film directed by Remo D'Souza, there is talk that Nora Fatehi is being added to the cast

After Katrina Kaif's sudden exit from Remo D'Souza's dance film, the choreographer-director is busy finding a replacement for Kat. Though it is said that Shraddha Kapoor will step into her shoes, there is talk that Nora Fatehi is being added to the cast. The Dilbar girl is adept at dancing, and is being roped in to play the second lead.

Sources close to the production told mid-day that while Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon were also being considered for Katrina Kaif's part, Shraddha Kapoor unanimously emerged as the frontrunner.

Like the film's second edition, this part too, the source said, will be a standalone movie, with separate characters and plot-lines. "The first schedule starts in Amritsar on January 22, and then, we move to London in February. Then there's another leg in Mumbai in July. The makers are eyeing a November 8 2019 release for it."

Bhushan Kumar and D'Souza's wife Lizelle are set to produce the offering, which is likely to kick off within a month. Kumar refused to discuss Kapoor's involvement in the film, simply stating, "Many female actors want to work in it. We are still analysing who would fit the role and will finalise a name in a few days." Lizelle too refused to comment on the developments, stating, "Whatever happens, happens for the best."

Kat walked out of the project as she was tied up with Bharat. Nora is also part of the Salman Khan-starrer, hope the Moroccan-Canadian can adjust her dates accordingly.

