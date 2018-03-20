Nora Fatehi lands dance sequence in upcoming Malayalam film

Nora Fatehi will be shooting a song in Goa for the Malayalam film Kayamkulam Kochunni



Nora Fatehi

Canadian-Moroccon actress Nora Fatehi, who has featured in songs in films like Baahubali and Kick 2, will next be seen in Malayalam film Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly. This will be the second Malayalam film Nora will be seen in. The first film she shot for was with actor Prithviraj's Double Barrel.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is based on a real-life story. The actress will be shooting a song in Goa for the film.

"I am very excited to be shooting this song with choreographer Vishnu Deva sir. The movie has a great cast with Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal acting in it. It is my very first Malayalam dance sequence."

