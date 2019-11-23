Nora Fatehi: Madhuri Dixit is a better dancer then Jennifer Lopez

The Saki girl Nora Fatehi graces the fitness chat show Tik Tok presents Work It Up hosted by the fit and fab Sophie Choudry. The duo met over a session of Zumba and shaked their legs on her song Pepeta, as they divulge in the latest news around Bollywood and its celebrities.

Though she is famous for her blockbuster songs – Saki and Dilbar, the actress admits to not have taken any formal training in dance. When Sophie comments on how people are unaware that she isn't a trained dancer, but she has rhythm in her body, Nora admits, "I think rhythm toh hai but when I used to be with all my classmates and I used to see them dance, I also wanted to dance like them. So I would always push myself from day 1. It's something that I actually enjoy doing. Every time I see a new step on YouTube or in a video, I just challenge myself to try. When I actually do it, and I see myself on the screen that I've achieved it, I feel so proud of myself. I'm my little cheerleader!"

While Hritik is the guy in her dreams, the dancing diva says that her dance inspiration comes from the dancing queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit! While answering a question she says, "There are a lot of females that I look up to, like I look up to Madhuri Dixit. I'm obsessed with her." She opens up about how she was recently watching 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,' at home, she found Madhuri extremely graceful and stunning in the song 'Ghaghra.'

During a fun game of 'Getting light with Electrolyte,' she picks up a chit that says, 'Madhuri Dixit is a better dancer than Jennifer Lopez' and while Sophie is torn up between the two, Nora firmly says, "She is. It's Madhuri. She's better than JLo."

Looks like Nora is very sure about her idol and isn't afraid to defend her. Catch the diva make some startling revelations on 'Work It Up' exclusively streaming on VOOT.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates