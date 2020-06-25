Nora Fatehi never fails to show us her sunny side; this video is proof

Nora Fatehi as we all know is an Internet sensation, her fun-filled videos and captivating pictures literally breaks the Internet and certainly grabs all eyeballs. The social media queen has many times given us glimpses of her exquisite funny and witty trait of hers. Recently Nora took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video taking the don't leave me a challenge and this video will leave you in splits and will make you laugh out loud for real. The diva has also asked her fans if they would love her to do a part 2 of this humorous challenge and we bet none of us can say no.

On this context, the Moroccan beauty added, "This was fun LOL #Dontleavemechallenge Who wants a part 2 LOL? (sic)".

The video had many laughable moments and had us cracked us up during our dull and boring days and also left us wanting a part 2. The video has been hugely trending from the time it has been uploaded and we are watching it on a loop.

Well in the work front Nora is a part of Ajay Devgn's directorial project Bhuj: The Pride Of India and recently she had won the hearts of the audience and the critics with her effortless acting in 'Street Dancer 3D' opposite Varun Dhawan.

