Nora Fatehi on COVID-19: One of my best friend's father passed away, it was difficult for me

Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the most successful and scintillating dancers we have in the Hindi film industry. Right from Stree to Batla House to Satyameva Jayate to Bharat to Street Dancer 3D, she has been a crowd favourite.

Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, she spoke about the Coronavirus pandemic, losing a friend's father during that time, how difficult that time was for her, and what she learned during the lockdown. She first spoke about what she had to imbibe during these three months.

She said, "Well not that I didn't believe in these lessons before. However, I had more time to appreciate a lot of things. That is not to take health, family and loved ones for granted. I can't wait until I can start my own family one day and have my own beautiful kids."

She added, "This lockdown also reminded me that a lot of things, I studied in school regarding our global, political and economic system along with the Global Agenda, are now unfolding. Strong political leaders in the past warned the world of many things, which were dismissed and laughed upon at that time."

She then talked about losing her friend's father due to the pandemic. The actress said, "One of my best friends' father passed away. It was extremely difficult for me to see my friend go through such an experience. It was heart-breaking as he died on Eid. I decided not to celebrate out of respect as it was an emotional moment for all of us. Losing a parent is scary. To see your own friend struggle to get past it is humbling and emotionally exhausting. I thank God every day that we wake up alive and healthy and that our families are healthy too."

On a lighter note, when quizzed about her favourite dance numbers in Bollywood, she said, "It's hard to choose. It would be all of Helen mam's and Madhuri mam's songs. Others would be Chikni chameli (Agneepath), Kala chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), Kamli (Dhoom 3) and of course all my songs."

