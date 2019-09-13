Nora Fatehi: Pepeta is very special and personal for me

The belly-dancing queen is on a roll and how! Nora moved from Canada to India a few years ago to become an actress in Bollywood. Initially, she went unnoticed but then, her appearance on Bigg Boss and the dance numbers Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning changed the tide. People started noticing Nora, and soon she was belting out the hit dance numbers, Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate) and O saki saki (Batla House).

The 27-year-old is currently in the spotlight as Bollywood's new dancing sensation. After performing with Vicky Kaushal in the music video Pachtaoge, Nora is all set to mesmerize us all once again with her new international project – Pepeta.

In an exclusive interview to mid-day, the actress said that the upcoming music video is very special for her for a number of reasons. "I am a singer, dancer, and producer of the project. The project is very special and personal for me. I have been waiting for something like this for a very long period of time. I always wanted to sing, and Pepeta has given me this golden opportunity."

Check out the interview here:

Produced by Nora, this independent single has been Nora's dream project and she has worked really hard for six months to put together a team of international artists for this to make it truly a global venture.

Shot in Thailand over a period of two days, Pepeta is helmed by Moroccan director – Abderrafia El Abdioui, who has earlier collaborated with Nora for the Arabic version of Dilbar. The music, which is a groovy mix of Afro and Latino genres is composed by S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine, and the lively number is sung by the talented Nora and renowned Afro singer Rayvanny.

"Pepeta is an international project. My director and music composer are from Morocco. My co-signer is from Tanzania while the rest of the team is Indian. It's a very diverse project, something which I am honoured to be a part of."

"Pepeta is a beat groovy number. You can play it in a club, or at a beach party. You can enjoy the song with your friends in your car. The song has a vibrant, no-brainer attitude."

Commenting on the music single, Nora said, "We just wanted to make something international. In music videos, there is no limitations, no script. My character has a vibe, a swag, an I-don't-care attitude. And that's what I wanted this project to be. I feel this should be the level of confidence the girls should have. Loving their body, their skin, their colour, thier hair, basically loving themselves. That attitude of self-worth and acceptance is kind of what I wanted to emulate in the music video."

On the work front, she was seen in a brief role in John Abraham's Batla House. Prior to this, the beauty was also seen in Salman Khan's Bharat.

Also Read: See Photo: Nora Fatehi's new look will shock you!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates